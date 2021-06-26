Stabbing attack in Germany leaves multiple dead

June 25 (UPI) — At least three people died Friday when a man attacked people in a square in central Germany, local police said.

The attack took place around 5 p.m. in Barbarossa Square in Würzburg.

The attacker stabbed multiple people, leaving at least three dead and several others injured.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told reporters that five people were in serious condition, some of whom may not survive, according to BBC News.

Local police arrested the suspect after shooting him in the thigh. They identified him only as a 24-year-old Somali man who had a violent past and history of psychiatric treatment.

“We arrested a suspect,” police tweeted, according to CNN. “There is currently no evidence of a second perpetrator. There is no danger to the population! Please refrain from guessing — more information will follow.”