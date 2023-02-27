Stand-up comedian wanted for NYC subway shooting

Feb. 26 (UPI) — A stand-up comedian in New York City is wanted for a January subway shooting, police said.

Police are still searching for Marcos Cofresi, 30, in connection with the shooting of a 34-year-old man on a southbound N train on Jan. 28, the New York Post reported.

Cofresi was billed to perform at the LOL Comedy Lounge in Times Square, the New York Post reported. However, he appears to have since been removed from the club’s schedule.

Police told WNBC that Cofresi was allegedly riding the train around 1 a.m. that day with a woman when the pair got into an argument with another person on the train.

Cofresi allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice before fleeing the train, injuring him, WNBC reported.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and family members told the New York Post on Saturday that he is “doing well, much better.”

In a post on Instagram on Feb. 14, the NYPD said that the victim was injured in the arm and torso.

A post on LOL Comedy Lounge account on Instagram shows that Cofresi was scheduled to perform a show at the club on Jan. 16, less than two weeks before the incident, under the stage name Leo Cofresi.

According to the New York Daily News, Cofresi has also performed at the Greenwich Village Comedy Club and at the Dania Beach Improv in Florida where he joked about defunding the NYPD.