‘Stop the Steal’ organizer Ali Alexander cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

April 9 (UPI) — Pro-Trump activist Ali Alexander, a key organizer of the “Stop the Steal” movement, says he is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at U.S. Capitol riots.

Alexander was subpoenaed in October by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault as it sought information from organizations connected to a “Stop the Steal” rally held on the Ellipse in Washington prior to the attack on Congress.

The conservative provocateur said Friday in a statement issued to media outlets through his attorney that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and is cooperating with the panel.

“I did nothing wrong and I am not in possession of any evidence that anyone else had plans to commit unlawful acts,” Alexander said in the statement, in which he sought to distance himself from the official organizer of the rally, Women for America First.

He denied working with the right-wing extremist groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the latter of which is the subject of conspiracy charges for its alleged role in attacking the Capitol that day.

“I wasn’t in communication with any of the aforementioned groups while I was near the Capitol working to get people away from the building.” he wrote, adding, “I did not finance the Ellipse equipment. I did not ever talk with the White House about security groups. Any militia working security at the Ellipse belonged to ‘Women for America First,’ not us.”

In their October subpoena letter to Alexander, Jan. 6 committee leaders said he made repeated statements about the potential for violence to achieve the goals of the backers of former President Donald Trump during several “Stop the Steal” events in the weeks before the attack.

Alexander also stated he was in communication with the White House and members of Congress to organize an effort to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electrical College results, they noted.