Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘Remain in Mexico’ challenge

Feb. 18 (UPI) — The Supreme Court said Friday it would hear an appeal challenging the controversial “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy amid efforts from President Joe Biden’s administration to undo the program.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal in April, with a decision expected to come in June, after the Biden administration asked the high court justices to intervene for the second time, according to the order.

Remain in Mexico, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, prevents migrants seeking asylum from entering the United States before immigration courts review their applications.

Biden had sought to end the program, created under former President Donald Trump in 2019, last summer but was ordered to reinstate it by a federal judge who ruled that it had been improperly terminated after lawsuits were filed by Texas and Missouri.

The Supreme Court was asked by the Biden administration to intervene and block the injunction from the lower court.

However, the justices voted 6-3 to rule that the Biden administration failed to show a likelihood of success on its claim that rescinding the policy was not “arbitrary and capricious.”

Last month, the Biden administration expanded aspects of the program in a bid to make it more humanitarian after a federal judge said it had been improperly terminated.