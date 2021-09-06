Surfer attacked by shark in Australia dies

Sept. 5 (UPI) — A man died after sustaining a “significant” arm injury in a shark attack on the New South Wales North Coast in Australia on the nation’s Father’s Day on Sunday morning.

“Despite the best efforts of bystanders, paramedics and other emergency services the patient sadly died at the scene,” New South Wales Ambulance posted on Twitter.

The surfer was believed to be in his 20s, NWS Ambulance said. The area is 350 miles north of Sydney.

He was bitten on the arm and the back at Emerald Beach, near Coffs Harbor. Paramedics were called to the beach around 10:45 a.m.

Rescue help included a helicopter and bystanders performed CPR.

Beaches around the area will be closed for 48 hours, Coffs Harbor Lifeguards posted on Twitter.

“It’s quite scary,” Aaron Armstrong, who was was surfing at Shelly Beach, told Australia’s ABC. “You feel for the dude’s family.”

New South Wales is under stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic except for exercise and essential shopping.