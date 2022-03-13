Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida

March 12 (UPI) — Police in South Florida have announced an arrest of a suspect after seven spring breakers — some of whom were West Point cadets — overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine.

A representative of the city of Wilton Manors, which is adjacent to Fort Lauderdale, told NBC News that six college students from New York overdosed Thursday night and were hospitalized. A seventh overdose victim, a woman, was hospitalized later in the day, the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department said.

Wilton Manors police and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person connected to the overdoses late Friday, the city representative said. Officials declined to offer details on the suspect.

The group of students were staying at a vacation rental in Broward County while on spring break vacation. The U.S. Military Academy confirmed it was “aware of the situation involving West Point cadets,” but didn’t identify those involved.

WTVJ-TV in Miami reported four of the victims were cadets, one of whom was an Army football player.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Gollan said two cadets were in critical condition and in intensive care as of Friday night. One of the overdose victims had been treated and released.