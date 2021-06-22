Suspect, police officer and ‘Samaritan’ killed in Colorado shooting

June 22 (UPI) — Police in Colorado shot and killed a suspect who had fatally shot an Arvada Police Department officer and another person on Monday.

The shooting took place near a library in the popular Olde Town Arvada shopping and dining district of the suburb northwest of Denver at about 1:15 p.m. as dozens of police officers responded and secured the area.

“There is no threat to the public at this point,” Arvada Police Deputy Chief Ed Brady said at a news conference. “We’re not searching for anybody else.”

In addition to the suspect, the victims killed included an Arvada police officer and a third person described as a “Samaritan.”

None of the victims were identified as police were still notifying their families.

Brady did not provide further details about the shooting or take questions from reporters but said more information would be released later Monday.

“This is an active investigation with many moving pieces,” he said.

The Arvada Library was closed for the day.

Arvada Chamber of Commerce President Kami Welch released a statement to KCNC-TV saying she other employees sheltered in the basement of their nearby building during the shooting and remained there for an hour.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams described Monday as “a very sad, dark day.”

“There’s been so much of this. You hate to see it happen anywhere, but to see it happen in your community really brings it home,” said Williams.

Five people were injured in two separate shootings in Colorado over the weekend and 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a March shooting at a grocery store in another Denver suburb.