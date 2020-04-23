SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, which was called the Mormon Tabernacle Choir until an August 2018 name change, on Thursday got a new logo.

“The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has a new look and modern direction making it even more relevant to listeners throughout the world,” says a post on the blog of the Choir, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The new logo is part of a strategic plan that started when the Choir changed its name in 2018. Since then, the Choir has undergone a year-long comprehensive review to determine how it could better support the work of its sponsor, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as increase the Choir’s relevance and ability to evolve in a changing media environment.”

The new logo features “simplified” organ pipes and other symbolism.

“The new logo honors the visual heritage of the Choir and Orchestra using contemporary organ pipes,” Choir president Ron Jarrett said in the post. “The curve of the organ pipes recalls the domed roof of the Tabernacle and the strong vertical thrust of the pipes points us toward God. We love how this new look visually represents the work of the Choir and Orchestra to bring people closer to the divine through music.”

Choir music director Mack Wilberg says in the article that he particularly likes the rising and falling motion of the overall shape of the pipes in the logo “because it alludes to the rhythm of music while still resting on a clear and firm foundation; a foundation that was built by countless volunteers and talented musicians over the Choir’s century-and-a-half history.”

Wilbert also noted that “… the simplified logo is designed to allow people to add their own meaning to it. We want those who listen to our music to feel hope, comfort, joy, and peace.”

For more logo design insights, see the graphic below:

“Consistent with the new strategy, the Choir’s updated visual identity is being rolled out digitally first, with changes to the Choir’s website and social media channels taking place shortly,” the statement says.

Changes to the Choir’s weekly broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” will take place when the Choir and Orchestra begin live broadcasts again following the end of the COVID-19 restrictions, the statement says.

The LDS Church also changed its own logo (below) at its recent general conference. To read about that decision, click this link.