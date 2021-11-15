Taxi explodes outside Liverpool hospital; 3 men detained

Nov. 15 (UPI) — Authorities in Britain said three men have been arrested under the nation’s Terrorism Act after a taxi exploded outside of a Liverpool hospital on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring another.

Officers in North West Britain arrested the three men, ages 21, 26 and 29, in the Kensington area of Liverpool, where hours earlier a car explosion was reported outside the Women’s Hospital, the Greater Manchester Police tweeted.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Merseyside Police said in a press release that officers were called to the explosion at 10:59 a.m. Sunday.

“So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred,” the department said. “Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.”

Authorities confirmed one person was killed in the blast, while a second was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Priti Patel, Britain’s home secretary, tweeted that she was being kept regularly updated about the explosion.

“Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right they are given the time and space to do so,” she said.

A large area on Rutland Avenue in Liverpool has been cordoned off as part of the investigation, the Greater Manchester Police said, adding several addresses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told residents in a statement that while the explosion is a cause for concern, such events are “very rare,” urging them to avoid speculating about what happened.

“There will also be an increased and visible police presence on the streets of Merseyside, and I would encourage people to engage with my officers and raise any concerns they may have,” Kennedy said. “We will endeavor to update our communities as soon as we are able.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts are with those affected “by this awful incident in Liverpool today,” while Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the blast “unsettling and upsetting.”

Merseyside Police said the Counter Terrorism Police will be leading the investigation.

“This has not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage although out of caution CT detectives are leading as we try to understand the circumstances behind the explosion,” it said.