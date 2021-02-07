Tennessee man shot and killed after ‘prank’ robbery goes wrong

Feb. 7 (UPI) — A Tennessee man was shot and killed Friday night after a “prank” robbery went wrong, police said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a claim of self-defense in the death of Timothy Wilks, 20, on Friday.

According to police, Wilks was shot and killed around 9:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Nashville.

Shortly after the shooting, 23-year-old David Starnes Jr. told police he had shot Wilks, but as of Saturday morning, police had not charged anyone in connection with the incident.

Investigators say witnesses told them that Wilks and a friend approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives while participating in a “prank” robbery for a YouTube video, but Starnes was not aware of the prank and shot Wilks.

Police did not immediately release information on the status of a friend who was reportedly with Wilks at the time of his death, nor on whether Starnes had a gun permit.