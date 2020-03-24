Terrence McNally dies at 81 from coronavirus complications

March 24 (UPI) — Terrence McNally died Tuesday of complications from coronavirus at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla. He was 81.

His spokesperson Matt Polk confirmed the news to Deadline and the New York Daily News.

The playwright wrote such titles as “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and the musical adaptation of “The Full Monty” and Kiss of the “Spider-Woman.”

McNally won four Tony Awards for “Love! Valour! Compassion!,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “Master Class” and “Ragtime.” In 2019, the Tonys gave him a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The Ritz,” “Frankie and Johnny” and “Love! Valour! Compassion!” were adapted into films. McNally also wrote for television.

The coronavirus is deadlier to older patients and those who are already immunocompromised. McNally survived lung cancer and chronic pulmonary disease. He is survived by husband, Tom Kirdahy, and extended family, which includes brother Peer McNally, sister-in-law Vicky McNally and their son Stephen McNally and his daughter Kylie, with wife Carmen McNally.