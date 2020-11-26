Tesla recalls 9,100 Model X vehicles over separating roof pieces

Nov. 26 (UPI) — Tesla Motors has recalled close to 10,000 Model X sport-utility vehicles over concerns that pieces of the body can detach while driving, due to lack of primer.

The company said the recall affects about 9,100 vehicles in model years 2015 and 2016.

The defect involves two cosmetic pieces on the roof, the company and the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration said.

“The Model X is equipped with a cosmetic applique at the front of the roof just behind the windshield, known as the front applique, as well as an applique at the center of the roof in between the upper falcon door roof glass, known as the spine applique,” Tesla’s recall document states.

“Both appliques are adhered to the vehicle using urethane. If the applique-to-urethane interface lacks primer, then, over time, the adhesion may weaken, causing the applique to separate from the vehicle.”

The pieces could create a road hazard and increase crash and injury risks. The automaker said the defect may cause a noise inside the cabin before the pieces separate.

Tesla first learned about the defect in September and issued the recall after an investigation. Dealers will notify affected customers about the problem.

The recall applies to Model Xs manufactured between Sept. 17, 2015, and July 31, 2016.