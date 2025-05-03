‘This should not be happening,’ doctor says as measles cases rise to more than 900 in U.S.

May 3, 2025 (UPI) — Measles cases in the United States climbed to 939 in 29 states this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

With the year only one-third over, the cases are the second most since 2000, when the disease was officially declared eliminated by the CDC.

The highest in 25 years was 1,273 in 2019 with 285 in 2024.

Six states are reporting outbreaks, meaning three or more related cases: Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio and Texas. The data include cases reported to the CDC as of noon Thursday.

Texas has a state-high 663, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Texas’ vaccination rate is 94.3%. West Virginia is the highest at 98.3% and the worst is Idaho at 79.6%.

The deaths are two in Texas and one in New Mexico.