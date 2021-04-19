Three killed, suspect ID’d in shooting near Austin shopping center

April 18 (UPI) — Three people were killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday that appeared to be domestic-related, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported they died at the scene at Arboretum Oaks Apartments near Great Hills Plaza office building and Arboretum shopping center in north Austin.

Police identified the suspect as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, a Black man standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon said during a news conference Sunday that police no longer consider the incident an active shooting as it was believed he knew the victims and targeted them in the shooting but added that “danger remains high” as there were concerns he may take hostages in the area.

“Obviously this is a tragedy. We have people who have lost their lives here,” said Chacon. “We’ll do our best … to get this person in custody … and hopefully with no more loss of life.”

Chacon added that two women and a man were killed. A child was involved in the incident but was located safe and is in police custody.

EMS said there were no reports of other victims.

Chacon said officers responded to a 911 call from an address near Rain Creek Parkway at 11:42 a.m. local time and a reverse 911 call was sent to residents in the area to notify them of the shooting.

Travis County Sheriff’s spokeswoman told the Austin-American Statesman that Broderick worked with the department as a property crimes detective but resigned after he was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child.

This is a developing story.