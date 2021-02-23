Tiger Woods injured in rollover accident, extricated with ‘jaws of life’

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tiger Woods has been injured in a California rollover accident.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies “responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash about 7:12 a.m. near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palo Verdes.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard and Black Horse Road, where it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

“The driver and the sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

There is no word yet on the extent of Woods injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.