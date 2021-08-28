Tropical Storm Nora expected to become hurricane along Mexican coast

Aug. 28 (UPI) — Tropical Storm Nora is expected to strengthen into a hurricane along Mexico’s Pacific coast, forecasters said Friday.

In its 7 p.m. CDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm was located about 215 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and 570 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was heading northwest at 12 mph.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Tecpan de Galeana to San Blas, Mexico, and a tropical storm watch was in place from San Blas north to Mazatlan. A hurricane watch was in effect for Lazaro Cardenas to Cabo Corrientes, Mexico.

The storm is expected to strengthen as is travels northwest, hugging the Mexican coast.

“On the forecast track, the center of Nora will approach the southwestern coast of Mexico on Friday night and pass very near the coasts of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit Saturday and Saturday night,” the NHC said. “Nora will then approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.”