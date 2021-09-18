Tropical Storm Odette off Mid-Atlantic Coast

Sept. 18 (UPI) — Tropical Storm Odette formed Friday afternoon off the U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coast and was expected to stay in open waters through next week.

In its 5 p.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, N.J., and 325 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Mass. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northeast at 15 mph.

There were no watches or warnings in effect.