Tropical Storm Odette off Mid-Atlantic Coast

Sept. 18 (UPI) — Tropical Storm Odette formed Friday afternoon off the U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coast and was expected to stay in open waters through next week.
In its 5 p.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, N.J., and 325 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Mass. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northeast at 15 mph.
There were no watches or warnings in effect.
“On the forecast track, the center of Odette will move away from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast and pass south of Atlantic Canada over the weekend,” the NHC said.
The agency said the storm is generating swells that are affecting portions of the U.S. East Coast and could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.