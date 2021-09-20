Tropical Storm Peter to pass near Lesser Antilles

Sept. 20 (UPI) — Tropical storm Peter is expected to pass through the Lesser Antilles after it became the 16th named storm of the season on Sunday.

In its 5 p.m. AST update, the National Hurricane Center said Peter was about 350 miles east of the Northern Leeward Island with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect though interests in the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system, according to the NHC.

A gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday with a turn to the northwest expected by Wednesday, the NHC said.

Peter is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Last year, the 16th storm was Paulette and it became a named storm on Sept. 7.

Tropical Storm Rose also formed on Sunday, becoming the 17th named storm of the season.