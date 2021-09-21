Tropical Storm Rose projected to strengthen as it moves across Atlantic

Sept. 21 (UPI) — Tropical Storm Rose, the 17th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, is moving across the open Atlantic but appears that it won’t make landfall anywhere, forecasters said Monday.

The storm became a named system on Sunday, but its path is projected to take it north and west. For now, that means it’s not a threat to arrive in the United States or anywhere else.

Rose is one of two systems that forecasters have been monitoring in the Atlantic basin for the past few days. The other, Tropical Storm Peter, is ahead of Rose in the basin but also doesn’t appear to be headed for the U.S. coast.

In its 11 p.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said Rose was located 775 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was carrying maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving northwest at 16 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but tropical-storm-force winds extend outward 35 miles from the storm’s center.

Rose is forecast to strengthen some on Monday and move to the northwest through Wednesday, the NHC said.

Environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive by Tuesday, leading to the beginning of a slow weakening trend.