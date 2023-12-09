Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus

Dec. 9 (UPI) — A truck driver alleged to have struck and killed a 15-year-old boy while he was exiting a school bus near Houston this week has been charged in connection with the incident, authorities say.
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday announced the arrest of truck driver Gregory Jackson, 41, on charges of negligent homicide, according to KTRK-TV and USA Today.
Authorities said Jackson’s 18-wheeler truck was travelling north on U.S. Hwy. 59 near Livingston, Texas, when it struck a Toyota that was behind the Livingston School District bus, then veered right, fatally striking the student.
The 15-year-old victim was identified by family members as Eduardo Romero Flores, KPRC-TV reported.
According to authorities, the bus was pulled over with its lights on when the collision occurred.