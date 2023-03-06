Trump calls 2024 election ‘final battle,’ takes shots at Ron DeSantis

March 5 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump took several shots at his potentially fiercest opponent for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his Conservative Political Action Committee speech, held in Washington, Md.

Trump never mentioned Florida’s governor by name but made it clear who he sees as his stiffest competition, according to NBC News. The former president said he would not support Republicans who have platformed in favor of cutting Social Security.

The former president has aimed criticism over Social Security and Medicare cuts at DeSantis in the past, CNN reported. When DeSantis served in the House of Representatives, he voted in favor of raising the age for collecting Social Security from 65 to 70.

Trump had heavy criticism for his political opponents across the aisle, but his strongest rebukes appeared to be against members of the Republican Party who have steered away from supporting him.

“Our enemies are lunatics and maniacs,” he said in a clip shared to his Truth Social page.

“They cannot stand that they do not own me. I don’t need them. I don’t need anything about them. We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks.”

DeSantis did not attend CPAC. Trump celebrated beating DeSantis by 40 points in a straw poll at the convention, calling it a “big win.” NBC News noted that there was a large contingent of Trump supporters across the event.

When discussing the Democratic Party and the Biden administration, Trump said his return to the White House would mark a return to a “free nation.”

“Their reign will be over and they know it,” he said. “In 2016, I declared ‘I am your voice.’ Today I add I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

“This is the final battle,” he continued. “They know it. I know it. You know it. Everybody knows that this is it. Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country.”