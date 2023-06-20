Trump classified documents trial tentatively set for Aug. 14

June 20 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump‘s criminal trial for alleged illegal retention of classified documents will begin on Aug. 14, a Florida federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

The order by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is not set in stone and could change depending on negotiations by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department.

Cannon ruled that the trial will take place U.S. District Court in Fort Pierce, Fla. The order requires that all pretrial motions be filed by July 24. It also provides two weeks for the trial to take place.

On Monday, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart issued a protective order to limit what Trump can discuss about the case with others, including through social media. If he shares information with people not directly involved in the case without a judge’s permission, he could face criminal contempt charges.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, and has maintained his innocence in the case.

The Justice Department alleges that Trump unlawfully kept classified intelligence documents and did not comply with government requests to return them.

The documents include intelligence briefings related to various foreign countries, foreign military capabilities and nuclear capabilities. There also are documents relating to communications with a leader of a foreign country and information about military attacks by a foreign country.

Trump also is accused of making false statements and representations about the classified documents.