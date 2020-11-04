Trump falsely claims election win with millions of votes still being counted

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Donald Trump falsely claimed to have defeated Joe Biden early Wednesday morning, even though millions of votes have yet to be counted, especially in the hotly contested battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina.

Trump also stated, without offering any evidence, that the election was being stolen.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said from the Green Room of the White House.

“This an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election,” Trump said.

“We will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

Trump demanded vote counting come to a halt in battleground states he was leading in, but had not won, while blasting projections Biden was winning Arizona before votes in “Trump territory” were fully counted.

“We were getting ready for a big celebration,” Trump told cheering supporters. “We were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off.”

As of 8 a.m. Eastern Time, Biden led in the overall electoral vote count, by 224 to 213 for Trump. He was leading Trump by about 2 million in the popular vote.

The states whose races had yet to be officially called Wednesday morning include Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska.

According to UPI, Trump led in Pennsylvania by 600,000 votes Wednesday morning with about 75% of votes counted.

In Georgia, Trump was ahead by 100,000 votes with 92% of ballots counted and led in North Carolina by about 80,000, with 95% of the votes tallied.

Biden held leads in Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin, and was surging and slightly ahead in Michigan which was late in reporting numbers from urban precincts.

The race has been called for Trump in Kentucky (eight electoral votes), Mississippi (six), Missouri (10), South Carolina (nine), Louisiana (eight), Alabama (nine), Kansas (six), Utah (six), South Dakota (three), North Dakota (three), Indiana (11), Tennessee (11), West Virginia (five), Iowa (six), Arkansas (six), Wyoming (three), Oklahoma (seven), Idaho (four), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Texas (38) and Montana (three).

Four of Nebraska’s five electoral votes have also been called for Trump and the fifth is leaning toward Biden.

Biden is the projected winner in California (55), New York (29), New Jersey (14), Illinois (20), Oregon (seven), Washington (12), New Mexico (five), Colorado (nine), Connecticut (seven), Washington, D.C. (three), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Delaware (three), New Hampshire (four), Virginia (13), Minnesota (10), Rhode Island (four), Hawaii (four) and Vermont (three).

Biden campaign manager Jen O’ Malley Dillon called Trump’s claims of victory and widespread election fraud “outrageous” and a “naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens.”