Trump given more time by Jan. 6 committee to hand over subpoenaed documents

Nov. 5 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump was given more time to hand over documents that had been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel in connection with the Select Committee’s subpoena,” the committee’s chairman Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney said in a joint statement.

“We have informed the former President’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th.”

The committee had previously given Trump until Friday to hand over documents it had requested last month, and has asked that he sit for an interview under oath beginning on Nov. 14.

Sources told CNN that lawyers for Trump had accepted service of the subpoena Oct. 26, though his attorney David Warrington said in a statement that the committee was “flouting norms and appropriate and customary process” by publicly releasing the subpoena.

The news came as Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes III defended the actions of his right-wing militia as he testified Friday during his seditious conspiracy criminal trial.