Trump hosts governors roundtable on reopening businesses

June 19 (UPI) — President Donald Trump held a roundtable with governors on reopening small businesses Thursday afternoon at the White House.

The event took place in the State Dining Room and included Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The meeting came as states gradually reopen from stay-at-home orders issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some regions of the country, though, are experiencing spikes of new COVID-19 cases and deaths — perhaps tied to reopenings.

While new coronavirus cases are on the decline in the Northeast, the South is seeing an increase, particularly in Florida and Texas.

Across the country, though, the seven-day average of new cases has mostly declined since a peak in April. There’s been a slight increase in the past week, according to a New York Times analysis of figures.