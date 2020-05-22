Trump orders flags at half-staff for coronavirus victims

May 22 (UPI) — President Donald Trump on Thursday said he’s ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor some 94,000 Americans killed by COVID-19.

The lowering of flags will begin Friday.

“I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus,” Trump tweeted.

“On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation.”

As of Thursday evening, there were at least 94,600 U.S. deaths confirmed linked to the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The school’s global tracker indicates there have been 1.58 million confirmed cases in the United States and 298,000 recoveries.

Globally, the virus has killed 332,400 people, crossing the 5 million cases mark Thursday. There have been nearly 2 million recoveries across the globe.