Trump signals continued fight against tax returns subpoena in NYC

July 15 (UPI) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump on Wednesday told a federal judge that they intend to continue to fight a New York grand jury subpoena seeking his tax returns less than a week after the Supreme Court ruled against him.

The lawyers filed a memo to District Judge Victor Marrero saying they would file an objection to the subpoena by July 27.

The Supreme Court voted 7-2 ruling that Trump must hand over the tax records in response to a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. It seeks nearly a decade’s worth of financial records.

The high court agreed with a lower court ruling that said the subpoena is lawful because it’s directed at Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, and not the president himself. Trump’s attorneys argued that a sitting president cannot be indicted and is therefore immune from any part of the criminal justice process, including grand jury subpoenas.

The ruling sent the case back to the district court, where Trump’s lawyers said they plan to challenge the subpoena on grounds that it’s too broad and that it was designed to harass the president. The memo also said the subpoena is meant to manipulate Trump’s policy decisions and retaliate against him, and it impedes his ability to carry out his duties as president.

Vance, who also contributed to the 10-page memo to Marrero, said the judge had already ruled that complying with the subpoena wouldn’t impede Trump’s ability to carry out his duties.

“This court has already found that there was no demonstrated bad faith, harassment, or any other unusual circumstance that would call for equitable relief,” Vance wrote.