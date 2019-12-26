Trumps wish peace, love and happy 2020 in Christmas Day message

Dec. 25 (UPI) — In a Christmas Day message Wednesday, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wish “peace, love and happiness” for Americans and express optimism for 2020.

The first couple deliver the message in a video posted to the first lady’s Twitter account.

“The president and I want to wish each and every American a very Merry Christmas,” she says in the video while seated next to Trump. Both are clad in holiday red.

The president notes that Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and gives thanks to “millions of Americans who come together to care for others with compassion and bring the warmth and bliss of this holiday season to our family, our friends, our neighbors and to those in need.”

“As we gather with loved ones this holiday, Americans across this land are grateful for all the men and women in uniform who keep us safe — our military, our police and everyone in law enforcement,” the first lady adds.

The video includes clips of American Red Cross volunteers, uniformed military personnel and police officers, White House Christmas decorations and other images.

“We say a special prayer those for military service members stationed far from home and we renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world,” Trump concludes. “On behalf of the entire Trump family we wish everyone a very joyous and Merry Christmas and a very happy, happy New Year.”

The Trumps are spending Christmas at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. The president made a special Christmas Eve video call on Tuesday to American troops stationed around the world. Last year, Trump made a surprise trip to Iraq to visit servicemen and women on the day after Christmas.