TSA: Screening officer at SLC International tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A TSA screening officer working at the Salt Lake City International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, a TSA statement says.

According to information supplied, the infected agent working at the Salt Lake City International Airport was last on duty, in terminal 1, from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is on the minds of travelers and the general public. That is why we have established a map for the purpose of notifying the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure.

“In the past 14 days across the nation, there are 28 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 10 non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus over the same period.”

“TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public,” the TSA statement says.

“Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport.”

The TSA statement says “employees or travelers who believe they may have been in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 should consult with their healthcare provider. Employees or travelers who test positive for COVID-19 should seek medical attention and follow the guidance of their healthcare provider and local health department.”