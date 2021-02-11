Twitter CFO says Trump ban will remain through potential 2024 run

Feb. 10 (UPI) — A Twitter executive on Wednesday said that former President Donald Trump’s ban from the social media platform will continue even if he runs for president again in 2024.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO or you are a former or current public official,” Twitter CFO Ned Segal told CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account two days after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” after flagging his content as misleading for months in the lead up to and aftermath of the November presidential election and a temporary suspension during the riot.

Segal said that Twitter’s policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence and anyone who does so will not be allowed back on the platform.

“He was removed when he was president, and there’d be no difference for anybody who [was] a public official once they’ve been removed from the service,” Segal said after Squawk Box host Rebecca Quick asked him to clarify that Trump will not be allowed to return to the platform.

Twitter’s initial decision to ban Trump came after similar moves from other high profile media social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram moved to ban his accounts indefinitely.

At the time, Twitter said a pair of tweets in which Trump praised his supporters after the riot and announced that he would not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration violated its Glorification of Violence policy and undermined his previous statements that there would be an orderly transition of power following the inauguration.

Twitter also banned multiple other accounts including @TeamTrump after his digital director Gary Coby attempted to allow Trump to use the account and swiftly deleted several tweets he sent from the @POTUS account after the ban.

Trump’s tweets, both during the riot and in preceding days, have also been at the center of his impeachment trial where he has been charged with inciting the riot. If convicted, Trump could be banned from seeking further office.