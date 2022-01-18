Twitter expands ‘misleading tweet’ feature to 3 more countries

Jan. 17 (UPI) — Twitter announced Monday it is expanding testing for a new feature allowing users to flag Tweets as “misleading” to Brazil, Spain and the Philippines.

Testing on the feature has been underway for some users in the United States, South Korea and Australia since August.

“Till now we’ve received around 3M reports from you all, calling out Tweets that violate our policies & helping us understand new misinformation trends,” the company said in a Tweet of its own, adding, “Stay tuned for more to come.”

With the feature, users are allowed to choose an option labeled “misleading” when reporting a Tweet to platform administrators.

The company says it is using the tests to better understand the flow of misinformation on the Twitter platform rather than to respond individually to each report.

The feature can be accessed by eligible users by clicking on the three grey dots on the right side of a tweet and opening an option called “Report Tweet.”

After clicking on that, another option will appear enabling users to report the tweet as misleading.