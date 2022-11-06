Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk’s layoffs

Nov. 6 (UPI) — Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, apologized to former employees after the company’s new owner, Elon Musk, laid off half of its employees.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that,” Dorsey tweeted.

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment…or ever…and I understand.”

Musk on Friday had eliminated about 3,700 jobs, shortly after taking control of the company and with little notice – prompting workers to file a class-action lawsuit stating that the cuts came with no advance notice, violating federal and California employment laws.

Dorsey’s subsequent apology came months after he said earlier this year that he trusted Musk with the future of Twitter.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” Dorsey said in April.

“Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.”

Dorsey’s previous tweet referenced Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s CEO who was immediately fired by Musk when he took control of the company on Oct. 27.