Two arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

June 7 (UPI) — Authorities in California said they have arrested two people for last month’s shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Anthony Leos during a road-rage altercation.

The California Highway Patrol said Sunday night that Eriz Marcus Anthony, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23, were arrested at their Costa Mesa, Calif., home and are expected to be charged with murder.

“While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother’s loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind and to rest assured the CHP will work with the Orange County district attorney to bring justice for Aiden,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

Leos was shot May 21 while riding in the rear passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Sonic driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, on 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif.

Authorities said the shooting occurred following a road rage incident involving the occupants of a white Volkswagen station wagon over “a perceived unsafe lane change.”

At least one round of an unknown caliber pistol was fired by the occupants of the Volkswagen into the rear of the Chevrolet, killing Leos.

A $500,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of those who shot Leos.