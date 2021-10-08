Two killed in shooting at Maryland senior living facility; suspect in custody

Oct. 8 (UPI) — Two people were killed in a shooting at a Maryland senior living facility near Washington, D.C., on Friday, and a suspect was in custody.

Police received a call about a disturbance at Gateway Village in Capitol Heights at about 9:10 a.m., Capitol Heights Police Chief Mark Cummings told reporters during a news conference.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered a young man who informed them a shooter was in the building, Cummings said. Officers entered the building and found the first victim in the corridor and a second victim in the office.

The victims were “team members,” National Church Residences executive director Michelle Norris said in a statement. The victims were women, NBC News reported.

Police worked to evacuate residents and called for assistance from Prince George’s County.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s conflict management team was in training nearby and was able to respond immediately to the scene, where the suspect was located and apprehended without incident.

The gunman had barricaded himself in the building.

Names of the victims and suspect were not released.

“We are absolutely devastated about the loss of life today,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

“There is a depravity of heart that is associated with a killing like this,” Alsobrooks said.