Two Ohio State football players dismissed after rape, kidnapping accusations

Feb. 13 (UPI) —

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” the university said in a statement Tuesday. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day suspended the players Tuesday before dismissing them Wednesday.

“I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program,” Day said in a statement. “I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations.

“The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

Court documents obtained by Fox 19 Cincinnati, CBS 10 Columbus and the Columbus Dispatch said Riep and the alleged victim were having consensual sex before she said she didn’t want to continue.

According to the documents, Wint then entered the room and allegedly asked if he could join Riep and the victim. Riep then allegedly pinned the woman down by grabbing her by the neck before Wint joined.

The documents say Riep made the victim record a video saying the sex was consensual. Riep later drove the woman home.

Riep, a senior defensive back from Cincinnati, has recorded 33 tackles in 37 games for the Buckeyes. Wint, a redshirt junior defensive back and former four-star prospect from New York, has 40 total tackles in 35 games for the Buckeyes.