Two people killed after gunfire erupts at Michigan street party

June 24 (UPI) — Two people were killed early Saturday morning, after gunfire erupted during a street party in Saginaw, Mich.

A 51-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were killed, as 15 others were hospitalized when a fight began, and gunfire broke out. ABC12 reported that nearly 500 people attended the party.

Detectives later said that at least five different weapons were used, and some of the people were injured by cars when they were fleeing.

Police said there are no suspects in custody as of late Saturday afternoon.