Two still missing after collapse at shuttered Ohio power plant

Dec. 11 (UPI) — Two members of a demolition crew were missing Thursday after a collapse at a shuttered power plant in Ohio.

Following the collapse of the Killen Generating Station in Adams County on Wednesday, authorities said three were transported to hospitals and two were unaccounted for.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear and an investigation was ongoing.

The Killen Generating Station closed in 2018 and demolition began earlier this year.

Demolition company Adamo was hired to complete the work at Killen in December 2019.

Federal records show the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the company in 2016 for four workplace violations at another closed Ohio power plant.

In 2015, the company also faced a wrongful death lawsuit for a 2015 incident at the Muskingum River Power Plant in Beverly, Ohio, that resulted in the death of its CEO, John Adamo Jr.