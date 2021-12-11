U.N. General Assembly ratifies several resolutions against Israel

Dec. 11 (UPI) — The United Nations General Assembly has formally approved several resolutions that criticize Israel for a variety of positions, including building Jewish settlements and acting against Palestinian rights.

The UNGA formally ratified six resolutions against Israel.

Some of the resolutions condemn Israeli settlement activity, call for a withdrawal from the Golan Heights and affirm the work of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

One resolution calling for financial aid for Palestinian refugees passed by a vote of 16-1, with only Israel in dissent.

Many of the UNGA parties who opposed the resolutions abstained from voting.

The UNGA resolutions call for the cessation of all unlawful Israeli settlement activities and the construction of a wall in the Gaza strip. It also orders Israel to end military operations against Palestinian and Syrian civilians.

One resolution that accuses Israel of building settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, passed 146-7. Another calling for Israel’s withdrawal from the Golan Heights passed 149-2.

All six resolutions were adopted last month, but formally ratified on Friday. They are part of a package of 14 texts on Israel that the assembly is expected to pass by the end of 2021.