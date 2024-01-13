U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen

Jan. 12 (UPI) — As U.S. forces late Friday hit Houthi targets for the second time in as many days, President Joe Biden said the United States is not in a proxy war with Iran.

Biden’s comments came Friday afternoon before reports of a second U.S. and allied attack on Houthi positions later in the evening.

According to brief reports by multiple news outlets quoting unnamed government sources, Friday’s second attack also hit Houthi targets in Yemen like the initial attack on Thursday, though the second attacks were smaller in size and targeted a radar facility.

News of Friday night’s attacks was reported by CNN, ABC and NBC news, among others.

Earlier in the afternoon during a tour of Nowhere Coffee Co. Friday in Emmause, Penn., the president told reporters the United States and its allies will continue to respond with force if the Houthis “continue this outrageous behavior,” referring to the Iranian-backed rebel group’s repeated attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Biden told reporters he delivered a message to Iran, and the country’s leaders know not to get involved. He also said he viewed Thursday’s strike as successful.

“I don’t think there’s any civilian casualties. That’s another reason why it’s a success,” he said.

The president delivered his remarks during his Friday tour of Pennsylvania to tout the economic recovery in Allentown under his administration.

American and British airstrikes in Yemen killed at least five Houthi rebels and wounded at least six others, the group’s military spokesman confirmed Friday.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said six people were injured in addition to the five deaths from the 73 attacks carried out by U.S. and British forces Thursday, while pledging that the Houthis would respond.

“The American and British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not go unanswered and unpunished,” Saree said.

The Houthi group’s Supreme Political Council also said in a statement that “all American-British interests have become legitimate targets.”

The Iran-backed Houthi group also said it would continue attacking commercial ships traveling through the Red Sea, claiming those attacks are meant to block “transit of Israeli ships or those carrying goods to the occupied Palestinian ports.”

Houthi authorities also warned of “a heavy price” to be paid by the United States and Britain.

The retaliatory strikes in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen came after several Houthi attacks in the Red Sea late Thursday. Houthi militants have been consistently attacking foreign ships in the Red Sea for months. At least 27 attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea have occurred since Nov. 19, the U.S. Central Command said.

American and British forces Thursday used a combination of land, air and sea-based military platforms to launch their offensive, including destroyers and at least one submarine from the U.S. Navy.

On Friday, Biden sent a letter to the speaker of the House and president pro tempore of the Senate, explaining his actions and how he said they were consistent with the War Powers Resolution.

“The United States took this necessary and proportionate action consistent with international law and in the exercise of the United States’ inherent right of self-defense as reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter,” the president told the congressional leaders. “The United States stands ready to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks.”

Speaking to reporters in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stood by the decision, calling the jointly conducted missile attacks necessary and justified.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of Houthi attacks…that’s putting innocent lives at risk. It’s disrupting the global economy, and it’s also destabilizing the region,” Sunak said Friday.

“And it’s why I made the decision with allies to take what I believe to be necessary, proportionate and targeted action against military targets, to degrade and disrupt Houthi capability. It’s clear that this type of behavior can’t be met without a response. We need to send a strong signal that this breach of international law is wrong.”

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey added that additional airstrikes were not “immediately planned.”

Reaction from U.S. politicians to Friday’s news was divided among Republicans, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R- Ga., on social media calling the campaign “insanely out of control.”

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., praised the move.

“President Biden’s decision to use military force against these Iranian proxies is overdue,” McConnell said in a statement.

“I am hopeful these operations mark an enduring shift in the Biden administration’s approach to Iran and its proxies. To restore deterrence and change Iran’s calculus, Iranian leaders themselves must believe that they will pay a meaningful price unless they abandon their worldwide campaign of terror.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned two foreign companies for doing business with an Iranian-backed Houthi financial facilitator.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned a Hong Kong-based company, as well as one in the United Arab Emirates for shipping Iranian commodities.

Revenue generated by both is used to “fund the Houthis and facilitate their attacks,” the Treasury said in a statement.