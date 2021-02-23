U.S. Coast Guard, partners rescue, release sea turtles displaced by Texas storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies on Monday released approximately 146 sea turtles that were rescued and rehabilitated after being displaced by the severe winter storm that recently struck Texas.

According to a news release, the Coast Guard and local volunteers rescued more than a thousand cold-stunned sea turtles Thursday and transported them to local rehabilitation centers.

On Monday, about 146 of the turtles “were released back into the water after personnel searched for areas of water with temperatures of at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit” in which to safely release them.

The plan is for more of the rehabilitated sea turtles to be safely released throughout the week, the Coast Guard statement said.

“Working with our partners in the Texas State Aquarium and Texas Game Wardens to release these animals back into the wild is a surreal experience,” said Coast Guard Ensign Austin Sawicki. “Getting to play a small part in keeping the green sea turtle population safe is a very rewarding experience.”

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi and Station Port Aransas crewmembers worked alongside Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Texas State Aquarium personnel, and volunteers to release the sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico, the news release said.

