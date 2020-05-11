U.S. Department of Homeland Security announces schedule change for MPP hearings due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C., May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review issued a joint statement Sunday regarding the rescheduling of Migrant Protection Protocols hearings.

Starting Sunday, May 10, in-person document service will be suspended until June 8.

This will alleviate the need for aliens to travel within Mexico to a U.S. port of entry during that time period. All MPP hearings will remain postponed through, and including, June 19, the statement says.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this change in scheduling will limit in-person interaction.

Anyone with a hearing date before June 22 should go to the port of entry identified on their tear sheet one month later than the date indicated on their most recently noticed date. For example, if the hearing date is May 10, individuals should present themselves on June 10.

“For individuals with a hearing date of June 22nd or after, there is no change in procedures and individuals should report as instructed on their tear sheets,” the statement says.

“The Departments are committed to proceeding with MPP hearings as expeditiously as possible and will continue to review conditions related to COVID-19 to make further determinations as necessary.”

For updated information on immigration courts in English and Spanish visit portal.eoir.justice.gov/infosystem or call the Department of Justice’s electronic phone system: 1-800-898-7180