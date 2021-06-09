U.S. eases travel recommendations for dozens of countries

June 9 (UPI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have relaxed COVID-19 related travel recommendations for dozens of countries, including for neighbors Canada and Mexico.

The CDC updated its website with the new ratings on Monday, with more than 60 now in Level 3 meaning COVID-19 case counts of between 100-500 over the past 28 days, which is the second-highest level on the four-level scale.

Among the countries to drop from Level 4 to Level 3 include North American neighbors Canada and Mexico but also European nations Spain, France, Hungary and Italy, among others.

The State Department on Tuesday also eased travel warnings for those countries from Level 4: Do Not Travel to Level 3: Reconsider Travel, according to its website.

In a statement to Bloomberg, the state Department said it was updating its advisories after the CDC changed its methods of evaluating travel notices.

The department on Tuesday also lowered several countries from Level 3: Reconsider Travel to Level 2: Exercise Caution.

It also lowered several countries from level 2 to Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions, including South Korea, Singapore and Malta.