U.S. indexes end 2019 with gains; S&P and Nasdaq see largest growth since 2013

Dec. 31 (UPI) — The major U.S. stock indexes closed up slightly to end the year bolstered by positive news about the trade relationship between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.30 points, or 0.27 percent at the end of trading on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.29 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.30 percent to end the year.

Apple stock increased 0.73 percent, while pharmaceutical company Mylan led the S&P 500 with a 3.5 percent increase.

Stocks reversed an early downturn after President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will sign a Phase 1 trade agreement with Chinese officials on Jan. 15.

The agreement is seen as a significant de-escalation of the trade war between the two nations that has negatively affected markets in recent years.

On the year, the Dow gained 22.3 percent, reaching 28,535 points, the S&P 500 increased 28.9 percent to 3,230 and the Nasdaq grew 35.2 percent to 8,972.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed the year higher for the first time since 2010 and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw their largest single-year increases since 2013.