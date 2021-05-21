U.S. markets snap losing streak behind strong unemployment report

By
United Press International
-
A sign for Wall Street hangs outside at the New York Stock Exchange on April 20. Stocks were down Friday morning ahead of President Donald Trump's news conference on China. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 20 (UPI) — U.S. markets rebounded from a three-day losing streak on Thursday as unemployment numbers reached another pandemic-era low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 188.11 points, or 0.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.06% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 1.77%.

Despite Thursday’s gains, the Dow remains down 0.9% for the week, while the S&P 500 has lost about 0.4% and the Nasdaq is expected to end with slight gains.

Thursday’s reversal was partially fueled by a Labor Department report showing that 444,000 workers filed jobless claims last week, a decline of 34,000 from the previous week and the fewest reported in 14 months.

A rebound in tech stocks also boosted the market’s growth as the so-called FAANG stocks all increased. Apple stock grew 2.1%, Facebook gained 1.6%, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, climbed 1.56% and Amazon closed the day up 0.49%.

Thursday also saw bitcoin prices rebound, trading up 3% at about $40,000 around markets closing.

Bitcoin rose as high as 9% to above $42,000 but dropped sharply to around $30,000 after the Treasury Department announced steps to crack down on cryptocurrency markets and transactions including requiring any transfer worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

“Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion,” the agency said in a release.

Crypto-related stocks Tesla and Coinbase rose 4.14% and 3.83% respectively.

