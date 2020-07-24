U.S. Rep. John Lewis to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda

July 23 (UPI) — Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday.

The congressional leaders said an invitation-only arrival ceremony will be held on Monday at 1:30 p.m. while the public will be invited to pay their respects 6 p.m to 10 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“Given COVID-19 precautions, Congressman Lewis will lie in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol for the public viewing and the public will file past on the East Plaza,” the announcement stated.

Masks will be required for the public viewing and social distancing will be “strictly enforced,” they added.

Lewis died Friday, months after he revealed he was being treated for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He served in Congress for more than three decades and worked to desegregate the Deep South, becoming known as one of the so-called Big Six leaders of the Civil Rights Movement.

Pelosi and McConnell said the Lewis family would provide additional details for arrangements beyond the Capitol ceremony, including a procession through Washington, D.C., and requested that members of the public not travel to attend the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.