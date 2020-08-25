U.S. reports fewer than 40K new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day

Aug. 25 (UPI) — The United States saw fewer than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on Monday, the first time it’s made that mark in two months, according to data reported Tuesday from Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering said there were 38,000 new cases, a slight increase from Sunday’s total (34,500). The last time the national total was that low for two straight days was June 24.

There were also 450 new deaths, an increase of one over the day before.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 5.740 million cases in the United States and 177,200 deaths, according to the data. The figures continue a gradual decline since peaking in mid-July.

In Florida, officials reported the state’s lowest number of new cases (2,200) since June.

A Florida judge on Monday also blocked an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that required school districts to resume in-person classes or risk losing funding.

In Texas, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city is nearing the goal of an emergency campaign aimed at reducing its positivity rate, from 23% last month, to under 5%.

“There’s no question we can get there if we continue to work at it together,” Turner told KHOU-TV, noting that Houston’s positivity rate is down to 9.2% — its lowest since late May.

He cautioned, however, that Tropical Storm Laura could undo the progress if residents don’t continue to wear masks and distance.

“It feeds off of people coming together,” Turner said. “If people have to go to shelters or bunk with others, then you’re coming together and you fuel the virus.”