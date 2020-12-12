U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas, Trump bid to overturn election results

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied last-ditch legal efforts by Texas and Donald Trump to overturn the election results in four swing states.

The ruling, which was issued early Friday evening, is a crushing, and perhaps final blow to Trump’s attempts to change the outcome of the election, which he lost to Joe Biden by 7 million popular votes resulting in an electoral landslide.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is as follows:

TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL.

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito commented they felt justices had no authority to refuse a case filed directly before the Court involving a dispute between states, but in the end said they would not have granted Texas any other relief.

“In my view, we do not have the discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. I would therefore grant the motion to file a bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.”

Legal analysts say the ruling is tantamount to a unanimous decision.