U.S. to provide $300M in military equipment to Ukraine

April 2 (UPI) — The U.S. Department of Defense has announced another $300 million in military assistance for Ukraine more than a month after Russia’s invasion.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Friday the department is giving Ukraine a selection of equipment through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The latest tranche of support includes laser-guided rocket systems; unmanned aerial systems; armored high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles; small- and large-caliber ammunition; night vision and thermal imagery devices; tactical secure communications systems; machine guns; commercial satellite imagery services; and medical supplies.

The $300 million in military equipment adds to the more than $2 billion in aid the Biden administration previously pledged to Ukraine amid the war.

The United States and NATO, though, have avoided providing Ukraine with its other requests — jets and the enforcement of a no-fly zone — for fear of provoking further Russian aggression outside of Ukraine.