UDOT updates outlook for Wednesday morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has updated its outlook for the Wednesday morning commute.

According to UDOT, “Heavy snow showers are impacting conditions over mountain routes while most of the I-15 and I-80 west of SLC remains clear of significant road snow.

Moving into the morning commute, UDOT says drivers will encounter “routes generally wet” although motorists should expect winter conditions over mountain passes like Parleys, Sardine and Provo Canyon.

The snow is predicted to continue through the day before the storm system moves out of the area around 6 p.m.

UDOT says drivers near the I-15/I-70 junction could also see some heavier snow showers Wednesday afternoon that could impact travel.

The Utah Highway Patrol was on the scene of a multi-vehicle injury accident on northbound I-15 in Weber County at milepost 345 around 5:10 a.m. It was expected to clear by 6 a.m.

