Ukrainian military plane crashes killing 26 mostly students

Sept. 26 (UPI) — A Ukrainian military plane carrying mostly students from an air force school crashed in the eastern province of Kharkiv, killing 26 people.

Ukraine’s general prosecutor’s office said one person survived the late Friday crash and was hospitalized in critical condition. Another victim who initially survived died at the hospital.

The crash happened near the town of Chuguyev, about 280 miles east of Kiev. The plane crashed during landing around 9 p.m.

“According to preliminary information, the pilot reported a failure” of one of two engines,” Khakiv Gov. Oleksiy Kucher said.

Kucher said the two people who initially survived the crash jumped from the plane while it was still in the air.

The Antonov An-26 was carrying 21 students from the Kharkiv Aviation University, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the government would investigate the cause of the crash.